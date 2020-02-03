Washington, DC News: Updated with Video Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery at 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Washington, DC (STL.News) DC Metropolitan Police Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:36 pm, the victim and suspects were involved in a verbal dispute at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim, then took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/7P-RlgYsWOU

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime, including armed robbery, committed in the District of Columbia.