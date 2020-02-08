Washington DC News: Suspects Sought in a Burglary One and First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department‘s Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in connection with a Burglary One and First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Friday, February 7, 2020, in the 700 block of Girard Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:56 am, the suspects gained entry to a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects approached an adult female victim and sexually assaulted her. The suspects took property and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle taken by the suspects is a 2012 Toyota Prius. The vehicle is white in color and has four doors. It was last seen bearing DC Tag GF0585. The vehicle can be seen in the photo below.