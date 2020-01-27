Washington, DC News: Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department‘s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 2:22 pm, the suspect approached the victim while he was sitting in his vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded property. The victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.