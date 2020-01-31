Washington, DC News: Arrested Stanley Brown in a Homicide: 1600 Block of F Street, Northeast

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in the 1600 block of F Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:18 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 36 year-old Jimmy Beynum, of Northeast, DC.

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27 year-old Stanley Brown, of Northeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.