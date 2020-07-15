Washington DC Metropolitan Police Wanted Suspects in Homicide of Davon McNeal – Reward Offered $55,000

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating additional suspects are wanted in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:21 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 11-year-old Davon McNeal, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, an 18 year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Friday, July 10, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 22 year-old adult male, of Hillcrest Heights, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

The additional suspects in this case have been identified as 19 year-old Carlo General and 25 year-old Marcel Gordon, both of Southeast, DC. They are wanted on DC Superior Court arrest warrants for First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated). They should be considered armed and dangerous.

This case remains under investigation.

In partnership with MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division has offered an additional $25,000 and the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $5,000, bringing the total reward amount to $55,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

