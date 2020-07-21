Washington DC Metropolitan Police Sought Vehicle of Interest in Homicide of Devin Peterson

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in the 3600 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:53 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located eight adult males and one adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported all of the victims to area hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the adult male victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Devin Peterson, of Northeast, DC. The vehicle of interest has been described as a Honda Civic with window tint and a rear paper tag. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

