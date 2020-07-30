Washington DC Metropolitan Police Sought Vehicle of Interest in 7th District Robbery

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred in the Seventh District .

Robbery (Force & Violence): On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at approximately 5:20 am, three suspects approached the victim in the 500 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property. The suspects then fled the scene.

Armed Robbery (Knife) On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at approximately 5:27 am, two suspects approached the victim in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished a knife and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehcile.

The vehicle is described as a White Hyundai SUV with unknown tags.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime, including armed robbery, committed in the District of Columbia.

