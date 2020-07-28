Washington DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspects in Homicide of Anthony Riley

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, July 17, 2020, in the 100 block of Walnut Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:50 am, members of the Fourth District responded to Eastern Avenue and Walnut Street, Northwest, to assist Takoma Park Police with a traffic accident. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims, in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Montgomery Country Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported both victims to an area hospital. One of the victims was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The other victim succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Anthony Riley, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

