Washington DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspects in Carjacking

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 3:36 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim fled the scene. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

