Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspects in Armed Robbery – Reward Offered

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:55 am, a suspect approached the victim at the listed location and demanded property. A second suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victim. The suspects assaulted the victim and then fled the scene with her property. No injuries were reported.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

