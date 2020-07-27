Washington DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspect in Weapon Offense – Reward Offered

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 6:22 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location and took property without paying. Two employees then approached the suspect. The suspect assaulted the employees and then brandished a knife and attempted to stab both of the employees. The suspect then fled the scene. Minor injuries were reported.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

