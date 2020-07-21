Washington DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspect in Carjacking Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in the 1100 block of Whaler Place, Southeast.

At approximately 7:55 am, the suspects entered the victim’s occupied vehicle at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

