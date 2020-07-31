Washington DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspect in Burglary Two Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the 4100 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:45 am, the suspect gained entry to construction site at the listed location. The suspect then took property and fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

