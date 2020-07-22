Washington DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspect in Burglary & Sexual Abuse

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department‘s Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary One and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the 1200 block of 22nd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:45 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied hotel room at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect made sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.