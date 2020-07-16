Washington DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspect in a Robbery – Reward Offered

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, July 13, 2020, in the 3500 block of Center Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:25 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victims, took the victims’ property then fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

