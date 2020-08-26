Washington DC Metropolitan Police: Sherry Knight Died in Traffic Fatality at Suitland Parkway

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Suitland Parkway, Southeast, near Stanton Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 am, a Chevy Traverse was traveling inbound on the Suitland Parkway, when an unidentified dark colored, possibly black, vehicle approached from behind at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass the Traverse. The operator of the Traverse lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median into outbound lanes of travel and struck a Ford Transit van head-on. The unidentified vehicle continued inbound on Suitland Parkway and sideswiped two additional vehicles and fled the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the front seat passenger of the Traverse to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced. The driver and rear passenger of the Traverse and both occupants of the Transit van were also transported to area hospitals for medical treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The drivers of the two additional vehicles were treated and released on scene.

The decedent has been identified as 42-year-old Sherry Knight, of Lothian, MD.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who can identify the dark colored, possibly black vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE