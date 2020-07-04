Washington DC Metropolitan Police Seeks Public Assistance, Offers Reward

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 3, 2020, in the 700 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:51 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below. The vehicle is described as a black Toyota Truck and has damage on the driver’s side front window, front and rear windshield and passenger side door. The vehicle was last seen bearing Illinois tags.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.