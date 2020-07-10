Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Searching for Missing Teen Relisha Rudd

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14 year-old Relisha Rudd, who was last seen in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast, on Saturday, March 1, 2014. The incident was reported on Wednesday, March 19, 2014.

Relisha Rudd is described as a Black female, with a medium brown complexion, 4’0” in height, 70-80 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was 8 years old at the time of her disappearance. She can be seen in the photos below which show her at 8 years old as well as an age progression photo which shows what she may look like today.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Relisha Rudd is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. You may also contact the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or 911.

