Washington DC Metropolitan Police Reports the Homicide of Clarence Skrine

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, April 13, 2020, in the 700 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:20 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult male, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 25 year-old Clarence Skrine, of Northwest, DC.