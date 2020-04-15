Washington DC Metropolitan Police Reports Homicide of Jermaine Harris

Jermaine Harris charged and arrested for First Degree Murder of Lamar Walters in Washington, DC

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, January 6, 2020, in the 2400 block of Franklin Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:36 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Two additional adult male victims were located after they sought treatment at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 38 year-old Lamar Walters, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 18 year-old Jermaine Harris, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

We would like to thank the FBI Washington Field Office for their support and assistance in this case.