Washington DC Metropolitan Police Report Homicide Victim as Lagioria Brinkley

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, March 20, 2020, in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:54 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location after hearing the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 36 year-old Lagioria Brinkley, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.