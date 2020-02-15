Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Officer Involved Shooting, Striking and Arresting Douglas Maiden

Washington, DC (STL.News) Agents from the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in the 700 block of Varnum Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:45 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the area of the 500 block of Varnum Street, Northwest, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. While canvassing the area the officers encountered an adult male in the rear of the 4200 block of 7th Street, Northwest, who was armed with a handgun. The suspect pointed the handgun at the officers and they discharged their weapons at him. The suspect fled the location and officers pursued the suspect on foot. During the foot pursuit there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officers. The suspect continued to flee into the area of the 700 block of Varnum Street, Northwest. There was another exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officers. The suspect was struck multiple times and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he remains in critical condition. Additionally, one officer sustained a non-life threatening injury and was treated at a local hospital.

Arrested in this case is 36 year-old Douglas Maiden, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with Assault on a Police Officer while Armed and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Officers activated their body worn cameras. That footage is currently under review.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.