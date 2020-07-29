Washington DC Metropolitan Police Investigating Homicide of Marc Mayo

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the 5400 block of Bass Place, Southeast.

At approximately 2:49 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, an adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) in reference to this offense.

On Monday, July 27, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, MD. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be complications of a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 49 year-old Marc Mayo, of District Heights, MD.

Homicide detectives are working with The United States Attorney’s Office to bring additional charges against the defendant in this case.

