Washington DC Metropolitan Police Investigating Homicide of Keith Rawlings – $25000 Reward

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the 4200 block of 7th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:49 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, in the 4200 block of 7th Street, Southeast. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 23 year-old Keith Rawlings, of Glenarden, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

