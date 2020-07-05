Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Identifies Homicide Victim as Jordyn Simmons, Offer Reward

Washington, DC Metropolitan Police identifies homicide victim as 20-year old Jordyn Simmons and offers reward up to $25,000

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, July 3, 2020, in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:13 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. A short time later, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Jordyn Simmons, of Hyattsville, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.