Washington DC Metropolitan Police Identifies Decedent as Zenus Epps

Eldred Wats arrested for First Degree Murder of Zenus Epps

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the 3500 block of A Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:05 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old Zenus Epps, of Southeast, DC.

On Friday, April 24, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Eldred Watts, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

Watts was additionally charged, pursuant to a separate DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Armed Robbery for his role in an Armed Robbery offense that occurred in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast on Thursday, January 30, 2020. This case remains under investigation.