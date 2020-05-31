Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Identifies Decedent as Tyrell Smith, Offers Award of Up To $25,000

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, May 29, 2020, in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:23 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location after hearing the sounds of gunshots. Officers canvased the area and located an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 19-year-old Tyrell Smith, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.