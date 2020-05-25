Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Identifies Decedent as Kayvon Kinney

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in the 1800 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:25 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult male, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Kayvon Kinney, of Southeast, DC.