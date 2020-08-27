Washington DC Metropolitan Police Identified Traffic Crash Victim as Mohammad Mohajerin

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the 2300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:20 pm, the operator of a 1998 Buell Thunderbolt motorcycle was travelling southbound in the 2300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The operator failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to fall on its side. The operator was separated from the motorcycle and came to final rest off the roadway. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Mohammad Mohajerin, of Fairfax, VA.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE