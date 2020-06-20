Washington DC Metropolitan Police Identified Homicide Victim as Alante Moore and Offers Reward of Up to $25,000

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, June 19, 2020, in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:12 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. A short time later, a second adult male walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Alante Moore, of Southwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.