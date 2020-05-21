Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Identified Decedents as Jaszel Henderson, and Terrance Griffin

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 1:39 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined the two male victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The decedents have been identified as 20 year-old Jaszel Henderson and 31 year-old Terrance Griffin, both of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.