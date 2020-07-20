Washington DC Metropolitan Police Identified Crash Victim As Daniel Estep

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the unit block of 51st Street, Southeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 10:30 pm, the operator of a single motorcycle was traveling northbound in the unit block of 51st Street, Southeast. The operator lost control of the motorcycle, resulting in a crash. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Daniel Estep, of Temple Hills, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

