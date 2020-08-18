Washington DC Metropolitan Police Identified 9th Street Homicide Victim as Taijhon Wyatt, Jr.

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, August 10, 2020, in the 5500 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:34 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.  Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.  DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life.  The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.  Additionally, officers located a second victim, an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 17 year-old Taijhon Wyatt, Jr., of Northeast, DC.

The vehicle of interest has been described as a 2018 silver Toyota Corolla with the DC tag number FS2584.

