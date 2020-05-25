Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Arrested Patricia Samuel for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:14 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in an altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim sought medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday May 23, 2020, 52 year-old Patrica Samuel, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).