Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Arrested Malcolm Barr in Burglary

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:13 am, the suspect gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, 65-year-old Malcolm Barr, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE