Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrested Linwood Earl Forte in Burglary

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in the 800 block of Upshur Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:06 pm, the suspects forcibly gained entry to a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

On Saturday, August 1, 2020, 60-year-old Linwood Earl Forte, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

