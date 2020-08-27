Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Susan Worley in Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in the 1300 block of New York Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:35 am, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect struck the victim with a handbag, which contained a metal object. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 34-year-old Susan Worley, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

