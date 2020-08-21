Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Seth Andrews in Homicide of Hazel Evans

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the Unit block of 35th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:19 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person inside of a residence. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

An autopsy was conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be asphyxia secondary to neck compression. The manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 67 year-old Hazel Evans, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, August 20, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 33 year-old Seth Andrews, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

