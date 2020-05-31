Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Arrest People with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Ashley Alexus Whittington, Philana Marie Palmer, Shaquanna Walters and Raynal Bell Arrested with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (knife)

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announced arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, May 29, 2020, in the 100 block of N Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:03 pm, the suspects and victim were engaged in a physical altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspects stabbed and sprayed mace at the victim. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

On Friday, May 29, 2020, 23 year-old Ashley Alexus Whittington, of Southeast, DC, 21 year-old Philana Marie Palmer, of Southeast, DC, 22 year-old Shaquanna Walters, of Northeast, DC, and 24 year-old Raynal Bell, of Riverdale, MD, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).