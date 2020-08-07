Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Marcus Kemp in Burglary & Theft in 2nd District

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary and Theft One offenses that occurred in the Second District.

On Friday, July 17, 2020, at approximately 7:40 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle in the 4600 block of Ashby Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto) CCN: 20-103-113

On Friday, July 17, 2020, at approximately 10:00 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle in the 5100 block of Albemarle Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto) CCN: 20-103-120

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at approximately 2:00 am, the suspect gained entry to the garage of a residence in the 4800 block of Dexter Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN: 20-104-497

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, at approximately 5:20 am, two suspects gained entry to a garage of a residence in the 4800 block of U Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. Burglary One CCN: 20-107-311

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 21 year-old Marcus Kemp, of Southeast, DC. At the time of his arrest, he was operating a stolen vehicle and was found to be in possession of a handgun. He was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Unregistered Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 20-111-795.

After further investigation by detectives, Kemp was also charged in the above offenses.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE