Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Kevin Eugene Smith in Weapon (Knife) Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the 1900 block of 7th Street, Northwest

At approximately 9:25 am, the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal dispute at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. No injuries were reported.

On Sunday, August 23, 2020, 44 year-old Kevin Eugene Smith, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

