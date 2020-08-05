Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Kevin Eaton in Burglary

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the 2700 block of Jasper Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:24 am, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect brandished a handgun and barricaded himself in the bathroom of the residence. MPD officers responded and the suspect was apprehended with no injuries reported.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 37 year-old Kevin Eaton, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE