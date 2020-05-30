Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Kenneth Lewis for Sex Abuse Crime

Metropolitan Police arrest 35 year-old Kenneth Lewis for Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Sexual Assault Unit have announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Friday, May 29, 2020, in the 4600 block of B Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:24 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim then attempted to sexually assault her. The suspect then attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by responding officers from the Sixth District.

On Friday, May 29, 2020, 35 year-old Kenneth Lewis, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse.