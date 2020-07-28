Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest George Lloyd Oglesbee in a Sex Trafficking

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division – Internet Crimes Against Children Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Sex Trafficking of Children offense that occurred on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Washington, DC.

At approximately 3:00 pm, the suspect traveled to a location in Washington, DC, after arranging a sexual act with a child in exchange for money. Upon arrival, the suspect was apprehended by responding officers without incident.

On Monday, July 27, 2020, 63 year-old George Lloyd Oglesbee, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested and charged with Sex Trafficking of Children.

