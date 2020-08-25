Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Filandus Charles Knight III in Weapon (Stick) Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Stick) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast
At approximately 1:05 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal dispute at the listed location. The suspect brandished a stick and assaulted the victim. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.
On Sunday, August 23, 2020, 33 year-old Filandus Charles Knight III, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Stick).
