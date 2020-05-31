Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Donishia Keyshawn Sandidge, Jordan Jacobs

Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Donishia Keyshawn Sandidge charged with Assault, and Jordan Jacobs charged with Assault with Intent to Kill

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill offense that occurred on Friday, May 29, 2020, in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 7:52 pm, the suspects and victim were involved in an altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspects assaulted the victim. Two additional victims arrived on the scene and another physical altercation ensued. A third suspect intentionally struck the victims with their vehicle multiple times and then fled the scene. Three victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, May 29, 2020, 27 year-old Eric Johnson, of Southeast, DC, and 27 year-old Donishia Keyshawn Sandidge, of District Heights, MD, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and 19 year-old Jordan Jacobs, of Northeast, DC, was arrested, and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.