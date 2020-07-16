Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Diamante Butler in Homicide of Antwon Duncan

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast.

At approximately 12:35 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 20-year-old Antwon Duncan, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, members of the Homicide Branch and the Narcotics and Special Investigations Division’s Gun Recovery Unit arrested 19-year-old Diamante Butler, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

