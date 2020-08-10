Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Courtney Lynn Philips in Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

At approximately 9:35 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation in an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, August 7, 2020, 43-year-old Courtney Lynn Philips, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

