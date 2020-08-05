Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Anthony Gray in Sex Trafficking of Children

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division along with Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force announced a second arrest in reference to Sex Trafficking of Children, Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, Or Coercion, and Obstruction of Justice offenses in various parts of the District of Columbia.

Previously, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, pursuant to a DC District Court Judge order, a 27-year-old adult male, of Clinton, MD, was charged with Sex Trafficking of Children, Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, Or Coercion, and Obstruction of Justice.

On Sunday, August 2, 2020, pursuant to a DC District Court arrest warrant, 37-year-old Anthony Gray, of Clinton, MD, was arrested and charged with Sex Trafficking of a Minor, Conspiracy to Sex Traffic a Minor, Conspiracy to Transport a Minor for Sexual Activity, Use of a Facility of Interstate Commerce in Aid of Racketeering Activity, and Tampering with a Witness.

