Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Andre Smith in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the 1100 block of K Street, Southeast.
At approximately 7:22 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located three adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
On Thursday, July 30, 2020, 23 year-old Andre Smith, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun). Smith is currently under Maryland Probation for a previous charge of Illegal Possession of a Firearm.
